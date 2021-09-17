'Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics': Raghav Chadha's controversial jibe at Navjot Sidhu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics': Raghav Chadha's controversial counter on Sidhu

Punjab co-incharge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi MLA, Raghav Chadha, lashed out at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday and called him the "Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics". The remark came over Sidhu's criticism of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government's "masquerade" over the Centre's farm laws.

"The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today,for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence," Chadha wrote.

Sidhu had tweeted that the Delhi government had notified one of the three agriculture laws that allows farmers to sell outside mandis and questioned Kejriwal if the law had been de-notified.

Earlier this week, the AAP had slammed Navjot Singh Sidhu over his letter to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying he should stop doing “drama” and get the farmers' issues resolved at the earliest. Sidhu had on Sunday written to Amarinder Singh, seeking action on the farmers' demands including cancellation of “unfair” FIRs registered against growers during their agitation.

Dubbing Sidhu's letter as a “news stunt”, Aam Aadmi Party legislator Harpal Singh Cheema said Congress leaders especially Sidhu are acting as if they are in the opposition.

