Mani Shankar Aiyar calls BJP 'kaatil', flays PM Modi for troubling Muslims

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar here on Tuesday again courted controversy by calling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 'kaatil' (killer) and accused the Narendra Modi government of dividing the country and "trying to create disturbance within the Muslim community".

Addressing protestors at Shaheen Bagh, he launched a tirade against the Modi government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The people, especially women and children, have been protesting against the CAA and the NRC at Shaheen Bagh for the last 25 days.

"Jo bhi qurbaniyan deni ho, usme main bhi shaamil hone ke liye tayaar hun. Ab dekhein ki kiska hath mazboot hai, hamara ya us kaatil ka? (I am ready for whatever sacrifices have to be made. We have got to watch whose hands -- ours or of killers -- are stronger)."

Aiyar also said the BJP government came to power promising 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'(growing together), but it was doing just the opposite 'sabka saath, sabka vinas' (Destrucution for all together).