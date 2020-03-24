Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah to be released from detention today

Nearly after eight months in detention, Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister to be released today. His release order was issued after charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him in February, were revoked. Abdullah had spent 232 days in custody since the government announced abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state on August 5 last year. The National Conference leader was initially detained under preventive custody and later slapped with the PSA on February 5.

Earlier in February, The Supreme Court sought response from the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act.

The grounds of detention against Omar claim that on the eve of reorganisation of the state, he had allegedly made attempts to provoke general masses against the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A.

Omar, who has been junior foreign minister and commerce minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Cabinet in 2000, was served with a three-page dossier in which he was alleged to have made statements in the past which were "subversive" in nature.

(With PTI inputs)