'...he won election 15 years ago': Cracks in Congress widen as Kuldeep Bishnoi slams Ghulam Nabi Azad

Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi said Ghulam Nabi Azad was not aware about ground realities.

The cracks within the Congress appear to be widening by the day with leaders opposing each other for the party's dismal show in a series of elections. A day after senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has openly voiced his dissent over the way party is functioning, Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Monday slammed him.

Bishnoi, while accusing 'some' leaders of playing into the hands of opposition, said that Azad is devoid of on-ground realities as he contested an election over a decade ago.

"Azad sahab won the last election 15 years ago. So people like us, who have been continuously winning polls, can tell better about the current political situation," Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi told news agency ANI.

"Some leaders are playing into the hands of parties opposing us. Some of them have cases filed against them. So they want to weaken Congress party in collusion with other parties. But we would not let their conspiracies to succeed," Bishnoi added.

The Haryana leader's remark came a day after Azad highlighted the '5-star' culture in the Congress.

"The problem with our leaders is that if they get a party ticket, they first book a five-star hotel. Even there they want a deluxe place. Then they will not move without an air-conditioned car. They will not go to places where there is an untarred road," Azad had told ANI.

"Elections are not fought from five-star hotels... We can't win until we change this culture," he added.

Leaders like Azad and Kapil Sibal have been critical of party's working in the wake of dismal performance in the just concluded Bihar Assembly election. The Congress contested on 70 seats in Bihar, but could win only 19 seats. The party's poor show was seen as the reason behind the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan failing to form goverment in the state despite the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerging as the single largest party with 75 seats.