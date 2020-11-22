Image Source : ANI Ghulam Nabi Azad says 'Congress at its lowest in last 72 years' but gives 'clean chit' to Gandhis

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday rejected any rebellion in the grand-old party even as several voices in the past few days have hinted so. Azad said that he didn't have any issue against the high command of the party. "I am giving a clean chit to Gandhis due to COVID pandemic as they can't do much right now. There is no change in our demands. They have agreed to most of our demands. Our leadership should hold elections if they want to become a national altenative and revive the party," Azad told news agency ANI.

The senior leader said that Congress was at its lowest in the last 72 years. "Nobody else can become a national alternative for BJP, BJP is a national party. For a national party, your thinking should be national, national presence is also important, secular thinking is also required. Congress is at its lowest in the last 72 years. Congress does not have even the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha during the last two terms. But Congress won 9 seats in Ladakh hill council elections even as we were not expecting such a positive result," he said.

"In order to revive Congress party and to make it a national alternative, it is important to conduct election on the block to the national level, there is a need to provide programme to the party and accountability is also must," Azad said. Further, he said that their party structure has collapsed and there is a need to rebuild the structure.

"Our party's structure has collapsed. We need to rebuild our structure and then if any leader is elected in that structure, it will work. But saying that just by changing the leader, we'll win Bihar, UP, MP, etc is wrong. That will happen once we change the system," Azad said.

Rejecting any rebellion in the Congress party, Azad said, "Rebellion means replacing someone. There is no other candidate for the post of party president. This is not a rebellion. This is for reforms. We are the ones who believe in directing what is necessary (for the betterment of the party)," the Congress leader told ANI.

When asked if Congress was undergoing an existential crisis as it contested on 70 seats in Bihar assembly polls and managed to win only 19, Azad said there was a need to revitalise and think of a new formula. "We all are worried about losses, especially about Bihar and bypoll results. I don't blame the leadership for the loss. Our people have lost the connection on the ground. One should have passion for their party and to do everything for it," he said.

Further, Azad said grassroot leadership was required for the betterment of the party. "Polls are not fought by 5-star culture. The problem with leaders today is if they get a party ticket, they first book a 5-star hotel. They won't go if there's a rough road. Till the time 5-star culture is given up, one can't win elections," he said.

The Congress leaders said office bearers should understand their responsibility. "Till the time, office bearers are appointed, they won't go. But if all office bearers are elected, then they will understand their responsibility. Right now, anyone gets any post in the party," Azad said.

