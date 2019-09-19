Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
The decision was taken following a petition by AAP legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj after Lamba joined the Congress earlier this month. He sought her disqualification on grounds of defection.

New Delhi Published on: September 19, 2019 18:02 IST
Image Source : PTI

 Alka Lamba disqualified from Delhi Assembly

 Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Alka Lamba was here on Thursday disqualified from the Delhi Assembly by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on the grounds of defection.

The decision was taken following a petition by AAP legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj after Lamba joined the Congress earlier this month. He sought her disqualification on grounds of defection.

The Speaker said Lamba, an elected member of the Delhi Assembly from Chandni Chowk, had been disqualified. "Consequently, the Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency has fallen vacant," the order said.

Earlier four more MLAs were disqualified on similar grounds.

