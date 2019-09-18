Image Source : FILE JNU sedition case: Kejriwal government still undecided

The Delhi government on Wednesday filed its reply in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) sedition case.

The Arvind Kejriwal government, which has been dragging its feet on giving sanctions to prosecute the students involved in the 2016 incident said that the file has been pending with Deputy Secretary Home and the matter was under his consideration.

The Kejriwal government on Wednesday informed the court that no decision has been taken yet. The reply also states that the concerned file is pending before the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is also handling the Home Department.

The public prosecutor has filed a reply by submitting a letter in the court.

The court will pass its direction on this matter at 3 p.m.

