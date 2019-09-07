JNU sedition case: BJP slams AAP govt for not yet sanctioning prosecution of Kanhaiya

Arvind Kejriwal and Kanhaiya Kumar

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Friday alleged that the AAP government not yet sanctioning prosecution of the accused in the 2016 JNU sedition case implies that it feels "anti-national slogans" raised at the university are "patriotic".

Referring to some media reports that the AAP government may decline sanction to prosecute former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 JNU sedition case, he said it is "highly condemnable" and has caused widespread "anger" among people.

"If an elected government supports a slogan like 'Bharat ki barbadi tak jang rahegi jari' and thinks that it does not involve any punishment, then it means the government thinks it as a patriotic slogan. The BJP condemns this stand of the AAP," Tiwari said in a press conference.

The Delhi BJP chief along with Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta addressed the press conference sporting black armbands in protest over the issue.

Also, members of the Delhi BJP's Intellectual cell, led by Amit Kharkari, held a protest in front of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

Kejriwal said on Friday the Delhi government has not yet taken any decision on the prosecution sanction against Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the sedition case.

He, however, said the home department of the Delhi government will take an appropriate decision after taking all facts into consideration.

