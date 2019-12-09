Ajit Pawar meets Fadnavis during a wedding, later says they were discussing weather

Image Source : PTI (FILE) File image of Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis

Partners in short-lived government, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, were seen engrossed in an animated conversation during their first public appearance since the government fell. But former Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar later said that they were talking about 'weather and rainfall'. Had their government survived, Ajit Pawar would have been deputy Maharashtra CM under Devendra Fadnavis at the helm even today.

Both leaders were invited guests at independent Maharashtra MLA Sanjay Shinde's daughter's wedding in Solapur District. Fadnavis and Pawar sat on chairs adjacent to each other and spoke animatedly for 20 minutes.

Did they sit together on purpose?

No, said Ajit Pawar and attributed the 'co-incidence' on 'sitting arrangement at the wedding'.

In a stunning turn of events, Fadnavis had on November 23 returned as chief minister propped up by Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy. Both were sworn in a hush-hush early morning ceremony but the government lasted only 80 hours.

On Monday, Ajit Pawar spoke with reporters on his home turf Baramati on Monday

"Just because we sat together doesn't mean something new is cooking. We discussed the weather and rainfall," he said about his meet with Devendra Fadnavis.

"There are no permanent foes in politics. As we were seated together, it was natural for us to talk about the weather," he added.

Fadnavis last week told a TV channel that it was Ajit Pawar who approached him to form the short-lived government in Maharashtra.

(With PTI inputs)

