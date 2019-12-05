Ajit Pawar set to be Maharashtra Deputy CM post winter session commencement

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Ajit Pawar to be Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra

NCP leader Ajit Pawar is all set to take over as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, sources have said. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra is likely to go for a cabinet expansion before December 15, which will witness the participation of 14 ministers of the Shiv Sena and 16 MPs of the NCP. The cabinet expansion will also see the presence of 13 MPs of the Congress party.

The two-week winter session of the Maharashtra legislature commences on December 16 in Nagpur.

The cabinet expansion was earlier scheduled for the first week of December. However, it has now been postponed to a later date, sources said.

With 169 MLAs behind him, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray sailed through the floor test on the floor of the Maharashtra state assembly on November 30.

With this, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress party has officially come under the power in India's richest state.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the government after the Thackeray-led party fell out with pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post. The BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats in the October 21 polls. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress won 56, 54 and 44 seats respectively.

Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on November 28.

