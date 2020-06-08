7 facts you must know this World Oceans Day

Image Source : AP Oceans form around 70 per cent of the world's surface and help keep earth's temperature in check

World Oceans Day 2020: The damage we are doing to our oceans and environment is no longer just of academic interests. It is affecting not just our resources but also affecting lives on water land and air. Oceans play a major part in our lives. Global warming is causing innumerable problems. Resulting in rising sea levels and health hazards. On this World Oceans Day, let us stop for a moment and think about how we can protect our oceans, rivers and other water bodies. Oceans help us in many ways.

IndiaTvNews.com brings to you 7 facts you must know to contribute to protecting our oceans and our ecosystem. The theme of World Oceans Day 2020 is 'Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean'.

Oceans produces the air we breathe. Research has established more than fifty per cent of the oxygen we breathe is produced by oceans. Oceans also absorb a major chunk of the carbon dioxide (CO2) we produce. Oceans form around 70 per cent of the world's surface and help keep earth's temperature in check. Ocean currents greatly affect Earth's climate by transferring heat from the tropics to the polar regions. The ocean has a significant effect on the biosphere. Oceanic evaporation, as a phase of the water cycle, is the source of most rainfall, and ocean temperatures determine climate and wind patterns that affect life on land. The CO2 that we produce is adding to global warming, affecting the animals and plants found in the oceans. Oceans form a vital component in the world economy with the majority of the trade using sea routes. It also provides jobs to millions of people worldwide. The world oceans are home to 230,000 known species. A rough estimate suggests because much of our oceans are unexplored, the number of species that exist in the ocean is much larger, possibly over two million. These days our oceans are under threat. Cigarette butts, Food wrappers, Plastic bottles, Bottle caps, plastic straws, and Plastic Bags are top 6 items found on the beach, a study from World Oceans Day has revealed.

As you celebrate #WorldOceansDay this week don't forget to minimize your impact on our blue planet and reduce, reuse, recycle ♻️ Check out this handy #plasticpollution pocket guide designed by #WorldOceansDay #YouthAdvisoryCouncil members to help you on the go! pic.twitter.com/z9BxUiLvZV — World Oceans Day (@WorldOceansDay) June 7, 2020

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage