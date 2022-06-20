Follow us on Image Source : ANI Washington DC: Multiple people shot at including cop at music concert site

Washington DC Shooting: In yet another shooting incident in the United States, multiple people were shot at on Sunday in Washington DC. The incident took place at a music event on U Street Northwest, a location that is just less than 2 miles from the White House.

A police officer was also among those who were injured during the shooting incident. The hunt for the suspect is on, media reports said.

Local media reported that the shooting took place at the site of a Juneteenth music concert called "Moechella" on 14th and U Street.

"MPD (Metropolitan Police Department) is responding to the situation in the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW. Chief Contee to provide a media briefing," said the DC Police Department in a tweet.

DC police Union in a tweet also confirmed that a police officer was shot at during the DC shooting. " We can confirm that one of our members working in the area of 14th and U St NW has been shot. The member has been transported to the hospital and is in stable condition."

With increasing incidents of gun violence in the United States, President Joe Biden had said that the US needs to ban assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.

On May 24, a mass shooting incident took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in Texas in which several people including 19 children were killed. This was the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed.

On May 31, an elderly woman was killed and two other persons were injured when gunfire erupted at a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans.

