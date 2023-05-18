Thursday, May 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. US: Republican announces impeachment articles against President Joe Biden

US: Republican announces impeachment articles against President Joe Biden

In a tweet, the Georgia Republican asserted that the articles would deal with the incumbent President's handling of border security, accusing him of an “absolute failure … to protect the states.”

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Washington Updated on: May 18, 2023 23:02 IST
US President Joe Biden
Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden

In a major development, Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, on Thursday, said she will introduce articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

In a tweet, the Georgia Republican asserted that the articles would deal with the incumbent President's handling of border security, accusing him of an “absolute failure … to protect the states.”

"It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-at-last Executive Branch that has been working since January 20th, 2021, to systematically destroy this country: the President of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden," Fox News quoted Greene as saying during a press conference on Thursday. 

Further, the Congresswoman claimed that the incumbent President must be removed from his office as he has drastically failed to address the border issues. According to the Georgia Republican, Biden "deliberately compromised national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border."

 

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Latest World News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News