US: Republican announces impeachment articles against President Joe Biden

In a major development, Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, on Thursday, said she will introduce articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

In a tweet, the Georgia Republican asserted that the articles would deal with the incumbent President's handling of border security, accusing him of an “absolute failure … to protect the states.”

"It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-at-last Executive Branch that has been working since January 20th, 2021, to systematically destroy this country: the President of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden," Fox News quoted Greene as saying during a press conference on Thursday.

Further, the Congresswoman claimed that the incumbent President must be removed from his office as he has drastically failed to address the border issues. According to the Georgia Republican, Biden "deliberately compromised national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border."

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

