US fighter jets intercept high-altitude balloon over Utah, military says 'poses no threat'

Utah: The US military intercepted a small balloon over the state of Utah on Friday and determined that it posed no threat to civil aviation or to national security. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told news agency Reuters that the balloon also was incapable of manoeuvring itself as it travelled at an altitude of between 43,000 and 45,000 feet (13,106 and 13,716 meters).

The North American Aerospace Defence Command did not respond to a request for comment.

No threat to national security

The appearance of the balloon comes just over a year after a US fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina dramatically shot down what it said was a Chinese spy balloon collecting intelligence over the United States.

NORAD said it was continuing to coordinate with the Federal Aviation Administration to track and monitor the balloon, which was detected at an altitude varying between 43,000 feet (13,100 meters) and 45,000 feet (13,700 meters), Cornelio said. NORAD declined to specify where in Utah pilots encountered it.

Early reports of the balloon sighting had raised concern among lawmakers including US Senator Jon Tester and US Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana, who said their offices were monitoring the situation. The office of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said it had been in touch with local military officials.

Chinese spy balloons over US skies

The Chinese balloon that was downed last year off the coast of South Carolina after a weeklong path over multiple military sites was part of a global surveillance program that Beijing has been conducting for “several years,” according to the Pentagon. It was outfitted with advanced technology designed to collect intelligence signals, the Biden administration said.

China denied that it was conducting military surveillance and said it was a civilian balloon that accidentally veered off course while collecting weather data. After it was shot down, Chinese officials said they reserved the right to “take further actions” and criticized the US for “an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice.”

Similar spy balloons linked to the People’s Liberation Army — the military wing of China’s ruling Communist Party — have been detected floating over five continents. Just last month, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry detected four Chinese balloons, including three reportedly flying by a key air force base.

