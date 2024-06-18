Tuesday, June 18, 2024
     
US: Twin-engine Cessna airplane crashes in Colorado's residential area, no survivors found

Witnesses reported the airplane appeared to have mechanical issues, fire officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Colorado Updated on: June 18, 2024 10:24 IST
US Colorado plane crash
Image Source : AP FILE

Colorado plane crash: There were no survivors aboard a twin-engine Cessna airplane that crashed in a residential area in north-central Colorado on Monday, starting a fire that burned two mobile homes, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration said it was not immediately known how many people were aboard the Cessna 421, which went down near the Steamboat Springs Airport just before 4:30 p.m. The airplane can have up to seven seats.

All residents of the mobile home park were accounted for, police said in a social media post. The fire also burned several outbuildings. The plane was believed to have taken off from Longmont, Colorado, and was on its way to Ogden, Utah, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue said.

Two dead in single-engine plane crash in North Carolina

Notably, the latest development came merely two days after a single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area near Siler City. This resulted in the killing of two on board. The crash occurred at approximately 12:50 pm about a mile south-southeast of the airport.

The plane appeared charred and mangled when it was viewed from the air by a chopper operated by WTVD-TV. It was a single engine Piper PA-28.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to investigate the accident.

Also Read: Virgin Airlines plane's engine catches fire mid-air after possible 'bird strike'. What happens next? VIDEO

