Thursday, July 11, 2024
     
California SHOCKER: Gunman enters home and kills three members of family, manhunt begins

Upon arrival, Alameda police officers found the victim. During the clearance of the residence, APD discovered several family members with apparent gunshot wounds, including juveniles. A person of interest is currently in custody. Police have not yet disclosed a motive for the shooting.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 California Updated on: July 11, 2024 16:19 IST
California shooting
Image Source : AP REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

At least three people were fatally shot in California on Wednesday night and a person of interest is in custody, according to the Alameda Police Department. The APD said in a statement on Facebook that it received a call from an individual who reported that their neighbour had been shot in the 400 block of Kitty Hawk Road in the City of Alameda. Upon arrival, Alameda police officers located the victim. While clearing the residence, APD located multiple family members suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, including juveniles. A person of interest is in custody. Police did not immediately give a motive for the shooting.

“We are deeply saddened to report that three victims did not survive, and additional family members are being treated at local hospitals,” police said. There is no information to suggest there is any threat to members of the public, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

