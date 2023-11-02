US: Indian student stabbed in Indiana suffers severe neurological impairment, on life support

Follow us on Image Source : X The 24-year-old Indian student P Varun Raj

The 24-year-old Indian student, who was stabbed in the US State of Indiana on Sunday, has reportedly suffered serious neurological impairment and is said to be on life support in a critical condition. The student was identified as P Varun Raj, a computer science student.

Varun was stabbed with a knife by Jordan Andrade (24) at the public gym for unknown reasons that are being identified by authorities. He is likely to sustain permanent disability and have partial, if not complete, vision loss and left-sided weakness, sources told news agency PTI.

"After three days of treatment, Varun continues to be on life support and has severe neurological impairment," they said. Meanwhile, the accused Andrade has been arrested and is facing charges of aggravated battery and attempted murder.

Accused pleads not guilty

Andrade, who appeared before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, pleaded not guilty to the charges of a Level 1 felony, and a Level 3 felony. The judge set his bond at $500,000 cash and $500,000 surety.

As per reports, the accused was deemed a flight risk as he said that he could afford a $300,000 bond. Meanwhile, Varun has now been transferred to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne because of the serious nature of the injuries.

The attacker told the police that when he walked into a massage room that morning, he found another man whom he did not know but found “a little weird”. Claiming that the man posed a threat, Andrade said that he made sure to react the “right way”, according to a charging document.

University expresses shock over the attack

The Valparaiso University where Varun studies has expressed shock over the brutal attack on one of its students. "We are shocked and saddened by the attack on Varun Raj. At Valparaiso University, we consider each other family, and this incident is horrifying for us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his friends and family," said Jose Padilla, the university's president, in a statement.

“In addition to our thoughts and prayers, the University and Valpo Community are offering all assistance and resources available to help Varun’s family get to the United States as quickly as possible,” said Michael Fenton, the director of university communications.

Additionally, the North American Telugu Society (NATS) has started a fundraiser on GoFund and by Wednesday night raised over $38,000.

“Currently, he is in critical condition, battling for his life in a coma, and his family is facing a harrowing journey filled with uncertainty and overwhelming medical bills. We were contacted by the family with a heavy heart, asking for our support to cover his extensive medical expenses and travel expenses for his parents to the USA,” NATS said

(with inputs from PTI)

