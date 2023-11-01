Indian student stabbed in US, condition critical: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A 24-year-old Indian student was stabbed in the US state of Indiana and is reported to be critical, news agency PTI reported citing a media report. The student was identified as Varun who was stabbed with a knife into the temple by the attacker identified as Jordan Andrad, 24, at a public gym in the Valparaiso city on Sunday morning, NWIU Times reported. The authorities are still investigating the reason behind the attacker’s move. He was arrested and is now booked under charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

"Varun was attacked with a knife by his attacker. He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital due to the severity of his injury and was reportedly given a zero to five per cent chance of survival. Varun’s condition is said to be serious after the violent attack,” PTI quoted the report as saying.

The attacker told the police that when he walked into a massage room that morning, he found another man whom he did not know but found “a little weird”.

Claiming that the man posed a threat, Andrade said that he made sure to react the “right way”, according to a charging document.

"Andrade then described (the man) as a threat to him so he, 'just reacted,'" police said.

(With PTI inputs)

