US: Indian-American Democrat in Texas faces 'racist, Hinduphobic' messages on social media

A 29-year-old Indian-American Democrat leader, Taral Patel, who is running for the post of Fort Bend County Commissioner in Texas, said that he has received racist and hate-filled messages on social media.

In a press release last week, Patelm shared a picture of some of the messages he has received on social media, where people asked him to leave America and "go to Bombay", accused him of trying to take away people's freedom and guns and questioned whether he was even born in the country.

Some people even commented in support of Andy Meyers, the current commissioner, because he is Christian while Patel and his followers "worship animals".

“As your Democratic candidate for County Commissioner, I am always open to criticism of my policy positions and stances on issues. However, when my Republican opponent's supporters decide to hurl racist, anti-immigrant, Hinduphobic, or otherwise disgusting insults at my family, faith community, colleagues, and me - that crosses a line," Patel said.

He also took a dig at former US President Donald Trump and the Republican Party instilling fear among people that immigrants will "take away their jobs" and claimed that they end up hurting "our communities".

"Whether it was tackling the COVID crisis head on by initiating our vaccine clinics in every corner of Fort Bend, setting up warming centers during the Winter Storm, coordinating emergency responses during floods, or more, I have taken my responsibilities extremely seriously," he further said.

Patel was born in the US and went to local schools. He previously served as the chief of staff for Fort Bend County. He says that his campaign for the post of commissioner is focused on hard work and respect for all communities.

He was appointed by President Joe Biden to serve as the White House Liaison for matters related to housing, urban development and resilience. He oversaw the construction of two flagship Amazon centres, establishment of affordable housing developments and campaigns against anti-human trafficking and anti-animal cruelty tax forces.

