US: Biden trails behind Trump by 10 points in 2024 presidential election, shows new poll

US President Joe Biden is trailing behind his predecessor Donald Trump in a hypothetical November 2024 match, news agency PTI reported citing a new poll by the Washington Post and ABC News.

“Trump edges out Biden 51-42 in head-to-head matchup,” the poll said.

Trump was shown way ahead of his Republican rival aspirants in the party’s presidential race.

The GOP's formal nomination process will begin with the Iowa Caucus and the New Hampshire Primary in January.

Though two of the Indian-American Republican presidential contenders - Nikki Haley, who is a former South Carolina governor, and Vivek Ramaswamy, who is an entrepreneur, - have improved their rating points in the recent weeks, however, Trump races far ahead of his GOP rivals. The experts believe that Trump is well on his way to becoming his party’s nominee for the Presidential polls next year.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Sunday (September 24) said that a record number of Americans say they have become worse off under his presidency.

Three-quarters of the people termed Biden “too old for another term” and said that Trump is looking better in retrospect. Ther numbers pose a challenge for Biden in his re-election campaign, according to the poll results.

However, the Washington Post disagrees with the results of the poll and reported that the poll showing Trump beating Biden by 10 points is likely an “outlier” as the two rivals are in a dead heat according to other polls.

“The Post-ABC poll shows Biden trailing Trump by 10 percentage points at this early stage in the election cycle, although the sizable margin of Trump’s lead in this survey is significantly at odds with other public polls that show the general election contest a virtual dead heat. The difference between this poll and others, as well as the unusual makeup of Trump’s and Biden’s coalitions in this survey, suggest it is probably an outlier,” the daily said.

According to the poll, Trump is the first choice of 54 per cent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is second at 15 per cent, down from 25 per cent in May.

