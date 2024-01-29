US: Two killed, including suspect, as many police officers sustain injuries in Florida shootout

Follow us on Image Source : AP The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Yet another incident of shootout in the United States resulted in the death of two individuals, including the suspect, while two police officers sustained injuries on Sunday. The incident unfolded when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at Palm Bay in Florida, CNN reported.

Upon reaching the scene, the officers encountered a 24-year-old armed man, as stated by Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello in a press conference. He said that an exchange of gunfire ensued between the officers and the individual. According to Augello, the suspect fled the scene after shooting at the officers.

Palm Bay Police Chief's statement

"Our officers did what they were trained to do. And that's to neutralise and stop a threat to our community," the chief said. The suspect was killed after engaging the officers "with lethal force," Augello said, as per CNN. "As a result of the suspect's direct actions, another victim that I will not name at the moment is also deceased," he said.

The two officers who were shot are being treated at a local hospital, Augello said. Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has decided to conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

