US mass shooting: Multiple people shot in Washington; police begin manhunt for young Indian man

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE US mass shooting in Washington DC

Washington: In yet another incident of mass shooting in the United States, local media reports claimed that a gunman fired multiple shots n the southeast suburb of Washington.

According to Rawalerts, at least seven people have been confirmed shot in different locations. As per reports, authorities are searching for a potentially armed suspect, a young Indian man associated with a black Honda car and wearing a hoodie.

Mass shooting kills over a dozen in a week

Notably, this came nearly five days after multiple children were shot at a teenager’s birthday party in United States's Dadeville, Alabama, resulting in the killing of at least four including a high school football player. During the incident, more than two dozen were injured.

According to police, the football player was celebrating his sister’s 16th birthday. The shooting erupted Saturday night at a dance studio in downtown Dadeville.

Subsequently, two days later, at least four people were fatally shot at a house in United States' Maine shortly before gunfire wounded three others on a busy highway, in a pair of crimes that are linked.

The shootings are among a spate of recent mass killings that have shaken communities both large and small, including a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee; a bank in Louisville, Kentucky and a Sweet 16 party in a small city in Alabama.

Mass shootings in US surged in past few years

Notably, the country has witnessed a surge in mass killing in the past few years. According to reports, the US is setting a record pace for mass killings in 2023, replaying the horror on a loop roughly once a week so far this year. The carnage has taken 88 lives in 17 mass killings over 111 days. Each time, the killers wielded firearms. Only 2009 was marked by as many such tragedies in the same period of time.

Gruesome records have been set within the last decade. The data shows a high of 45 mass killings in 2019 and 230 people slain in such tragedies in 2017. That year, 60 people died when a gunman opened fire over an outdoor country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. The massacre still accounts for the most fatalities from a mass shooting in modern America.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: US: Mass shooting at birthday party in Alabama kills 4 including a football player

Latest World News