US: Mass shooting at birthday party in Dadeville kills several teenagers; 2nd incident within an hour

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

Dadeville shooting: In a shocking incident, multiple children were shot at a teenager’s birthday party in United States's Dadeville, Alabama on Saturday (local time).

According to multiple media reports, the gunman fired at least 12 children but none of the officials confirmed whether anyone was killed in the horrific incident.

The incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday when officers were called for a shooting at a teenager’s birthday party in the area of E Green Street and N Broadnax Street in Dadeville, a small city in Tallapoosa County.

"There was no word from officials on the exact number of victims but a graphic photo shared by a witness showed at least six victims on the ground. All appeared to be teenagers," BNO News quoted an eyewitness.

"The number of victims was higher, including multiple people who died at the scene, which officials have yet to confirm. White sheets were covering the bodies," she said.

2 killed in Louisville

Earlier today, an incident of gun violence was reported where six people were shot in Old Louisville.

According to reports, at least two people lost their lives while multiple others suffered severe injuries. The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. on Saturday at Chickasaw Park in west Louisville. The injured were taken to hospital where one person was reported to be in critical condition.

Citing Louisville Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey, BNO News said there were hundreds of people at the park when someone started shooting at a crowd. As of now, no witnesses have come forward with any information regarding the suspect, he said.

Earlier last week, a Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace, killing five people — including a close friend of Kentucky’s governor — while live streaming the attack on Instagram on Monday.

The live-streaming of such a tragic incident has again raised grave questions on social media platforms which have been claiming to place a proper mechanism to prohibit the promotion of heinous acts on their platforms.

Mass shootings in US surged in past few years

Notably, the country has witnessed a surge in mass killing in the past few years. The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, about 260 kilometres to the south. That state’s governor and his wife also had friends killed in that shooting.

Also Read: US mass shooting: Louisville bank employee killed 5 of his colleagues; live streams heinous act on Instagram

Latest World News