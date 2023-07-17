Ukraine staunch reply to Russia's grain deal termination: 'Black Sea is not Kremlin's internal waters'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russia halts wartime deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain

As Russia blocks the movement of Ukranian grain vessels, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Office has reacted sharply to the development and called it a "violation of international norms" and argued that "the Black Sea is not Russia's internal waters and is not subject to its jurisdiction".

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Head of the Office of the President, underscored that grain cannot be a legitimate military target and added Ukraine has agency in terms of working with external partners. Further, he stressed that several countries need Ukrainian grain in the direct sense of the word.

Russia halts grain export

Earlier today, Russia has announced to halt the "crucial" grain deal that allows the movement of agricultural goods from Ukraine to another world. The significant development that came on Monday will pose a threat to African nations which are already facing unprecedented crises of grains and other agricultural products, especially wheat.

"The Black Sea agreements are no longer in effect. The deadline, as the Russian president said earlier, is July 17. Unfortunately, the part of the Black Sea agreement that concerns Russia has not yet been fulfilled. As a result, it has been terminated," Russian state media TASS quoted presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

However, Ukraine rejected the "ultimatum" and claimed, "it will not allow Russia's aggression in the Black Sea". He said, "it is unacceptable to obstruct the movement of ships under international law, the session of public humiliation and begging the aggressor and violator to show some inclination continues".

Grain deal suspension not due to the explosion: Kremlin

Although there were speculations that the Kremlin's latest came in line with the Crimean Bridge explosion, Peskov clarified that Moscow had notified Kyiv about the same earlier. Kremlin spokesperson asserted that today's decision was "unrelated" to an overnight attack on the bridge, which he called a “terrorist act” and blamed on Ukraine.

In fact, he warned that Moscow would continue the suspension unless and until its demands to get its own agricultural shipments to the world were met positively.

In contradiction, the ship data shows, that tracks the movement of vessels moving in the sea, Moscow has been shipping record amounts of wheat and its fertilizers.

Wheat prices increase sharply

According to multiple media reports, wheat prices took a sharp jump of 3.5 per cent barely minutes after the development hit the headlines across the world. Before the war, Russia and Ukraine together accounted for 25% of the global grain supply.

What is the Russia-Ukraine grain deal?

It is worth mentioning Russia and Ukraine account for major wheat export to the world, especially African nations. It exports shipments through the Black Sea. However, following the relentless war, Moscow blocked the route, resulting in spiralling costs of wheat, cereals and other agricultural products.

This also showcased the worst impact on African nations. In fact, several countries were on the verge of starvation. In April 2022, the Secretary-General met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to propose the plan.

Subsequently, on July 27 last year, United Nations and Turkey brokered a deal in Istanbul which was dubbed a "grain deal".

The resumption of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea amid the ongoing war is “a beacon of hope” in a world that desperately needs it, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had said at the signing ceremony on 27 July in Istanbul.

United Nations reacts

Guterres also took to Twitter and lamented Russia's action against agricultural export. However, he vowed to again patch up the deal and allow the movement of the vessels via the Black Sea.

"Today’s decision by Russia to terminate the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative will strike a blow to people in need everywhere. But it will not stop our efforts to advance global food security & price stability. There is too much at stake in a hungry & hurting world," he wrote.

