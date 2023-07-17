Russia halts Ukraine grain deal after Crimean Bridge explosion I Wheat prices jump sharply

Follow us on Russia halts wartime deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain

Hours after a massive explosion rocket at Crimean Bridge resulted in the killing of two people, Russia has announced to halt of the "crucial" grain deal that allows the movement of agricultural goods from Ukraine to another world. The significant development will pose a threat to African nations which are already facing unprecedented crises of grains and other agricultural products, especially wheat.

"The Black Sea agreements are no longer in effect. The deadline, as the Russian president said earlier, is July 17. Unfortunately, the part of the Black Sea agreement that concerns Russia has not yet been fulfilled. As a result, it has been terminated," Russian state media TASS quoted presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

According to multiple media reports, wheat prices took a sharp jump of 3.5 per cent barely minutes after the development hit the headlines across the world.

This is a breaking story. More details will be underway.

