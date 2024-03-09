UK ranks second worst for mental health in global survey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People walk outside the Tower of London, as the Tower Bridge stands on the river Thames, in London. (Representational image)

The United Kingdom (UK) has ranked second worst on mental health index after it scored a low of 49 on Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) scale, according to a new survey.

According to Global Mind Project 2024, British people have ranked the most unhappy individuals worldwide.

The Sapien Labs conducted a survey in which over 4 lakh people across 71 countries were questioned.

The UK is placed just above Uzbekistan, which has scored the lowest in the mental health index. The report further observed that 35 per cent of Britishers are feeling distressed.

The MHQ is a functionally relevant metric that can help inform on both the mental wellbeing and the functional capacity of populations.

The average MHQ score across the 71 countries measured in 2023 was 65 on the 300-point MHQ scale with 27 per cent distressed or struggling and 38 per cent succeeding or thriving.

