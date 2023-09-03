UK: On Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birth anniversary in 2026, plans for her memorial to be unveiled

Follow us on Image Source : AP Queen Elizabeth II

Plans for a permanent memorial to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will be unveiled by an independent body in 2026 to mark the late monarch’s 100th birth anniversary, the government said on Sunday (September 3).

Elizabeth's former private secretary, Robin Janvrin, has been appointed as chairman of the Queen Elizabeth memorial committee for the consideration of a “fitting tribute” to Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who ruled for 70 years, following her demise in September last year, the Cabinet Office.

The queen died in Balmoral, her beloved Scottish castle estate, at 96 years old after 70 years on the throne.

Janvrin and other officials on the committee will consider Elizabeth's life of public service and the causes she supported, and recommend plans for a national legacy program in the late queen's honour.

“It will be a unique challenge to try to capture for future generations Her Late Majesty's extraordinary contribution to our national life throughout her very long reign," said Janvrin, who worked at Buckingham Palace in various roles from 1987 to 2007.

They will present the recommendations to King Charles III, Elizabeth's heir, and the Prime Minister. In 1955, Elizabeth unveiled a statue of her father, George VI, on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II died of 'old age' on September 8, stated her death certificate released by the National Records of Scotland.

The document, released by the National Records of Scotland, notes Britain’s longest-serving monarch died at 3.10 pm local time on September 8 due to "old age". Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was laid to rest alongside her husband, late Prince Philip, at a private burial at St.George's Chapel on September 19.

(With AP inputs)

