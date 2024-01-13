UK: Two Indian-origin entrepreneurs to contest for Mayor of London against Sadiq Khan

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Sadiq Khan has been the Mayor of London since 2016.

Two Indian-origin entrepreneurs have entered the contest for Mayor of London as independent candidates to contest incumbent Pakistan-origin Sadiq Khan's attempts to win a third four-year term in the post. The election for the post of Mayor is scheduled for May 2 and the number of candidates is gradually increasing - which includes 63-year-old Tarun Ghulati and 62-year-old Shyam Batra.

Ghulati launched his mayoral campaign during a visit to India last year, while Batra is the latest addition to the list of nearly a dozen candidates. Ghulati’s election tagline is “trust and growth” while Batra has gone for “ambassador of hope”. Interestingly, both their fathers served in the Indian government.

"I am standing as an independent candidate to become the next Mayor of London because I want to encourage the free flow of ideas and policies without party ideology and bias. I am getting ideas from the people and will accordingly work for the people involving them where feasible in the decision-making process," Ghulati told news agency PTI.

Motivations for high-stake election

Ghulati further asserted that the incumbent Khan is believed to have lost support and "another major party contender" is considered very uninspiring by the voters. He further said that making London safe for all, getting London moving again, levelling up for Londoners, and strengthening London's communities are among his top priorities for the city if he is elected.

The Delhi-born strategic adviser has been living in London for more than 20 years. “London is ranked the best city in the world and is a proud global city. As Mayor of London, I am determined to do whatever it takes to ensure that London, my chosen home, retains its place as the leading global city and that all Londoners feel safe, secure and empowered with opportunities for growth,” he added.

On being asked about his decision to launch its mayoral campaign in India, Ghulati said, "India is my janambhoomi, where I was born, and London is my karambhoomi, where I do my work. It was very important for me to get the blessings of elders, parents, family and well-wishers. That is why I chose to kickstart and launch my campaign for Mayor of London in India."

Ghulati's father served as a secretary in the Indian government, something that he shares in common with Batra, whose father also served in the government. “I am deeply troubled by the current state of the city. It saddens me to witness residents being taken advantage of and victimised by a defunct policy system. I am fully committed to devoting my energy and passion to this cause,” said UK-born Batra.

Batra, the founder of a "private bespoke financial business" geared towards affordable property ownership and frugal business choices, feels he has the right credentials to overcome the hurdles to take charge of running the British capital. “I understand that the road ahead will be challenging, with days and nights filled with overwhelming obstacles. It is precisely these difficulties that we must overcome to regain and restore our city to its rightful place,” he said.

When are the elections?

The election for the post of London Mayor is scheduled for May 2, but the official nominations for aspirants will take place in March, at which point they must present their requisite support base by way of signatures and deposit. The final list of candidates will be announced on April 2, a month before the election.

Besides the two British Indians, those declaring their intention so far to challenge Labour Party’s Sadiq Khan from winning a third four-year term in the post include: Susan Hall (Conservative Party); Rob Blackie (Liberal Democrats); Howard Cox (Reform UK); Zoe Garbett (Green Party); Natalie Campbell (independent); Amy Gallagher (independent); Rayhan Haque (independent); and Andreas Michli (independent).

Sadiq Khan, a Pakistani-origin MP from the Labour Party in Tooting, was a solicitor specialising in human rights and was appointed the Mayor of London in 2016. Khan has endured his share of controversies during his eight-year tenure, particularly the expansion of London's ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ), where polluting vehicles are required to pay a daily charge.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | UK to send warships to Indian Ocean in an attempt to boost strategic ties with India: Defence Secy