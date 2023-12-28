Turkey: 11 killed, 57 injured after chain-reaction crash involving seven vehicles

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

A devastating chain-reaction crash in Turkey claimed the lives of at least 11 people while injuring 57 others as dense fog and low visibility plagued northwest Turkey on Thursday. At least seven vehicles, including three intercity buses, were involved in the deadly crash.

The pileup occurred in dense fog and low visibility on the Northern Marmara Highway in Sakarya province, some 150 kilometres (93 miles) from Istanbul. Sakarya Governor Yasar Karadeniz said it likely occurred when a vehicle hit a truck in poor visibility, triggering other crashes at the rear.

Authorities believe some passengers died when they left their vehicles and were struck by another vehicle, further said Karadeniz. An investigation has been launched into the accident. Meanwhile, some of the injured were hospitalised in serious condition.

Police and emergency personnel were seen clearing the wreckage at the scene near the Dagdibi neighbourhood in the province.

(from agency inputs)

ALSO READ | US: Six relatives of Andhra Pradesh MLA killed in Texas car crash after Christmas

Latest World News