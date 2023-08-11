Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude strikes southern Turkey, 23 people injured

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The earthquake caused damage to buildings

Turkey earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck southern Turkey on Thursday, resulting in structural damage to buildings and injuring 23 people, Turkish officials said. According to reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was in Yesilyurt city of Malatya province and felt in Adiyaman.

Notably, both provinces were previously affected by the devastating earthquakes that occurred in February 2023, which killed at least 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

23 people injured

Turkey's Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca, in a social media post, said that the injuries suffered by 23 people in Malatya and Adiyaman were a result of falls and people throwing themselves off buildings to avoid being crushed under a collapsed building.

NTV, a private broadcaster, reported that certain buildings displayed visible damage as an aftermath of the earthquake that occurred on Thursday.

Earthquake in Japan

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Hokkaido in Japan on Friday, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake's epicentre was 46 km (28.58 miles) below the Earth's surface.

Earthquake occurs due to collision of tectonic plates

This earth is mainly made up of four layers, which are called inner core, outer core, mantle and crust. The crust and the upper mantle are called the lithosphere. These are 50 kilometers thick layers, which are called tectonic plates. These tectonic plates keep on moving from their place, keep on rotating, keep on sliding. These plates usually move about 4-5 mm from their place every year. They can move from their place both horizontally and vertically. In this sequence, sometimes a plate moves closer to another plate and some moves away. During this, sometimes these plates collide with each other. In such a situation, an earthquake occurs and the earth shakes. These plates are about 30-50 km below the surface.

(With AP inputs)

