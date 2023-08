Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Afghanistan's Fayzabad city

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale took place near Afghanistan's Fayzabad city on Sunday evening, according to the National Center of Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occured at 6:18 pm today and at a depth of 85 km.

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted parts of Pakistan. The earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Delhi-NCR and Jammu and Kashmir.

