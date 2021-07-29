How does Tokyo look from Space during Olympics? NASA shares image

Follow us on Image Source : AP Fireworks illuminate over National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on July 23. (Representational image)

How does Japan's Tokyo appear from space during the Olympic games? Well, you don't have to do much besides checking out an image shared by NASA.

Taking to Instagram, NASA shared an image of Tokyo, where Olympic games are being held, showing the city glowing bright with the magic of the Olympics. The image was captured by NASA astronaut @Astro_Kimbrough from the vantage point of the International Space Station. Check out the stunning image below.

Talking about India's schedule at the Tokyo Olympics then here are the events lined up for Friday.

Archery:

Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova (Russian Olympic Committee) in Women's Individual Pre-quarterfinals Match: 6:00am IST.

Athletics:

Avinash Sable in Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2: 6:17am IST.

MP Jabir in Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 5: 8:27am IST.

Dutee Chand in Women's 100m Round 1 Heats: 8:45am IST Start.

Mixed 4x400m Relay Race Round 1 Heat 2: 4:42pm IST.

On Wednesday, the Indian Railways announced special cash awards for its athletes and officials participating in the Tokyo Olympics, with a Rs 3 crore bonanza for a gold medal winner.

Twenty-five athletes, five coaches and a physiotherapist from the Railway Sports Promotion Board are representing the Indian contingent in the Tokyo Olympics that started from July 23.

The railways is one of the biggest contributing organisations in the Olympics, accounting for about 20 per cent of the athletes in the Indian contingent.

"To boost up their morale, Ministry of Railways has announced following special cash awards in favour of Indian Railways athletes and officials participating in the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 as per following details, over and above existing policy," a statement issued by the ministry said.

This includes Rs 3 crore for a gold medal winner, Rs 2 crore for a silver medallist and Rs 1 crore for a bronze medallist.

If an athlete ends up among the last eight participants in his event, he will get Rs 35 lakh and each participant will get Rs 7.5 lakh.

