Taliban killed 13 to silence music at a marriage party in Nangarhar, says Amrullah Saleh

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former Vice President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh

Amrullah Saleh, former Vice President of Afghanistan, on Saturday claimed that the Taliban had killed at least thirteen people in order to silence music at a wedding party in Nangarhar province. Taking to Twitter, Amrullah Saleh said, "Taliban militiamen have massacred 13 persons to silence music in a wedding party in Nangarhar."

Saleh further said that "resistance is a national need" and condemnation is not enough. "We can't express our rage only by condemnation," he said.

The former vice president, and "Acting President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan", held Pakistan responsible for the alleged massacre.

"For 25 years, Pakistan trained them to kill Afghan culture and replace it with Inter-Services Intelligence-tailored fanaticism to control our soil. It is now in works. This regime won't last but unfortunately, until the moment of its demise, the Afghans will continue paying a price," Amrullah Saleh wrote.

After overthrowing the US-backed government, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15 this year and ever since, there have been several incidents in which music and musicians have been attacked by the ruling militant group.

The Taliban also banned music and female voices on television and radio channels in Afghanistan's Kandahar, towards the end of August.

On September 4, armed Taliban guard shuttered the Afghanistan National Institute of Music.

ALSO READ: 17 killed in clash between Taliban, group of armed men in Afghan province of Herat

ALSO READ: Taliban behead a member of Afghan women's volleyball team

Latest World News