17 killed in clash between Taliban, group of armed men in Afghan province of Herat

Follow us on Image Source : AP A boy looks as an Afghan fighter rides in the back of a vehicle during a police patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan

Nearly 17 people have been killed as clashes broke out between Taliban fighters and a group of armed men in the western Afghan province of Herat. According to a report with Sputnik, all victims, including children, died of gunshot wounds.

"Today, the bodies of 17 people, including seven children, three women and seven men, were taken to a hospital in the province of Herat. All of them died from gunshot wounds," the report quoted a source as saying.

According to the Afghan authorities, the Taliban carried out a special operation in Herat on Sunday, against local criminals involved in kidnappings.

At least three of the criminals were killed.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan after the seizure of the capital, Kabul, on August 15, which led to the collapse of the previous government and triggered mass evacuations of foreign workers and Afghan collaborators.

(With inputs from ANI)

