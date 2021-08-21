Follow us on Image Source : AP Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to meet jihadi leaders for talks on govt formation in Afghanistan

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Saturday arrived in Kabul to meet jihadi leaders and politicians for an inclusive government set-up. Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of HIzb-e-Islami party, had earlier said that formal talks between the Afghan political leaders and the Taliban will start once the Taliban leaders arrive in Kabul. He said the recent meetings were informal meetings.

"He will be in Kabul to meet jihadi leaders and politicians for an inclusive government set-up," a senior Taliban official has told TOLO news.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Younus Qanooni, the former vice president of Afghanistan, warned the Taliban against pursuing their past policies. He said that such a move by the Taliban will lead to failure, TOLO news reported.

Speaking to TOLOnews, Hekmatyar said that there are indications that the Taliban wants to establish an inclusive government in Afghanistan. Hekmatyar said that violence against Afghan civilians at Kabul airport is not acceptable.

There are also reports that an Afghan delegation comprised of several influential political leaders who visited Pakistan recently have not returned to the country. According to the reports, some of these leaders have fled to a third country from Islamabad.

ALSO READ: Taliban manhandles Indian Hindus, Sikhs on ISI's directions near Kabul airport: Reports

Latest World News