Taliban manhandle Indian Hindus, Sikhs on ISI's directions near Kabul airport

The Taliban have reportedly manhandled some Indians in Afghanistan. The incident has been reported from near the Taliban airport. According to various reports, the Taliban indulged in a scuffle with several Indians, mainly Hindus and Sikhs, following directions from the ISI.

