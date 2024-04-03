Wednesday, April 03, 2024
     
  4. Taiwan earthquake LIVE: Strongest tremor in 25 years hits Hualien, tsunami alert in Japan I VIDEO
Taiwan earthquake LIVE: Strongest tremor in 25 years hits Hualien, tsunami alert in Japan I VIDEO

Taiwan's official central news agency said the quake was the biggest to hit the island since 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude tremor killed around 2,400 people and destroyed or damaged 50,000 buildings in one of Taiwan's worst-recorded quakes.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Taipei Updated on: April 03, 2024 7:17 IST
TAiwan earthquake live updates
Image Source : AP Taiwan earthquake

Taipei: An earthquake offshore Taiwan with a magnitude of 7.2 rocked the capital Taipei on Wednesday morning, knocking out power in several parts of the city and sparking a tsunami warning for the islands of southern Japan and the Philippines. Taiwan television stations showed footage of some collapsed buildings in the eastern county of Hualien, near the quake's epicentre, and media reported some people were trapped. The quake hit at 07:58 a.m. (2358 GMT) at a depth of 15.5km (9.6 miles) just off the eastern coast of Taiwan, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration. It was the strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years, state media said. Japan issued an evacuation advisory for the coastal areas of the southern prefecture of Okinawa. Tsunami waves of up to 3 metres (10 feet) were expected to reach large areas of Japan's southwestern coast, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, which put the quake magnitude at 7.5.

 

Live updates :TAIWAN EARTHQUAKE LIVE

  • Apr 03, 2024 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Taiwan suspends train services

    Train service was suspended across the island of 23 million people, as was subway service in Taipei. But things quickly returned to normal in the capital, with children going to school and the morning commute appearing to be normal.

  • Apr 03, 2024 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    WATCH: Multiple buildings collapse in capital region

    A five-story building in lightly populated Hualien appeared heavily damaged, collapsing its first floor and leaving the rest leaning at a 45-degree angle. In the capital, Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings and within some newer office complexes.

  • Apr 03, 2024 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Japan detects first wave of tsunami on the coast of Yonaguni island

    The Japan Meteorological Agency said a tsunami wave of 30 cm (about 1 feet) was detected on the coast of Yonaguni island about 15 minutes after the quake struck. JAMA said waves likely also hit the coasts of Miyako and Yaeyama islands. Japan's Self Defence Force sent aircraft to gather information about the tsunami impact around the Okinawa region and were preparing shelters for evacuees if necessary.

  • Apr 03, 2024 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Strongest earthquake in 25 years hits Taiwan, setting off tsunami alerts

    The quake was believed to be the biggest in Taiwan since a temblor in 1999 caused extensive damage. Taiwan lies along the Pacific ”“Ring of Fire,” the line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.

     
