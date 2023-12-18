Is Singapore moving towards another LOCKDOWN? record 56,000 COVID-19 cases within a week

Follow us on Image Source : AP COVID test kits

Singapore has been reeling under massive COVID-19 infections as the cases jumped tremendously within a week-- a 75 per cent increase over the 32,035 infections in the previous week. According to the Ministry of Health, at least 56,043 cases were recorded in the week of December 3 to 9. This prompted the ministry to update its advisory again. As per the latest coronavirus advisory, it suggested the public to wear a mask in crowded places even if they are not sick, especially indoors or around vulnerable people.

Quoting the MoH, The Straits Times reported that the concerned ministry has announced the opening of a second COVID-19 treatment facility at Singapore Expo Hall 10 this weekend to increase the number of beds for COVID-19 patients. Their doctors will decide if they should be admitted.

“To preserve our healthcare capacity, MOH has been working with public hospitals for contingency planning, including ensuring adequate manpower and deferring of non-urgent electives to maximise bed capacity for urgent cases in need of acute care," according to the statement.

As per the health ministry, the average hospitalisation rate has surged to 350 admissions daily, up from 225 the previous week.

Meanwhile, doctors have advised people to get vaccinated against the virus at the earliest. Besides, it also appealed to the elders and medically vulnerable to get the jab in order to safeguard themselves from the fatal disease.

Malaysia records over 20,000 covid cases

A similar case has been witnessed in Malaysia which recorded 20,696 Covid-19 cases between December 10 and 16. However, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad announced on Monday refuted the speculations of lockdown which is often dubbed as Movement Control Order (MCO).

“At present, the situation is not causing a burden on our health facilities. Do not be alarmed, but at the same time, take precautionary measures," The Straits Times quoted the minister as saying.

"Maintain your distance from one another, practise good hygiene, wear masks in indoor or crowded spaces and get booster shots, especially those in high-risk categories," he added.

It is worth mentioning the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020 after a deadly outbreak in China's Wuhan province. The world had witnessed a horrific scenario where people were gasping and the worldwide death toll surpassed 2 million.

