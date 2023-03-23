Follow us on Image Source : ANI Security heightened around Indian Consulate in San Francisco amid pro-Khalistani demonstration

Pro-Khalistani protest in US: Amid the ongoing operation to nab Amritpal Singh, security has been heightened around Indian Consulate in San Francisco after more than 200 protesters waving Khalistan flags stormed towards the area in the United States. Unlike the tumultuous situation on Sunday when the Consulate was attacked, the demonstrators had extensively fortified the road and there were uniformed San Francisco Police Department (SFDP) officers on duty guarding and patrolling the area.

According to reports, pro-Khalistan slogans were chanted by turbaned men of all ages among the protesters. They arrived from several locations in the Bay area. The organizers made comments critical of India in both English and Punjabi using mikes, and also accused the Punjab Police of "violating human rights."

Protests include a large number of youth

"There have been flyers circulating on social media and it's the youth that's at the forefront of protests like these," a pro-Khalistan youth told ANI.

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco stated that it has been working with enforcement agencies to secure its premises and the diplomats working at the mission. "Thank you @SFPDChief for the assurances. Met Chief Scott to discuss the attack on @CGISFO Chancery building on March 19 and request to raise the level of protection to the Consulate premises and personnel," Consul General of India at San Francisco Ambassador Nagendra Prasad tweeted on Wednesday.

White House denounces vandalism at Indian Consulate

Meanwhile, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has said vandalism at Indian Consulate in San Francisco is "absolutely unacceptable" and is condemned by the US. "We certainly condemn that vandalism, it's absolutely unacceptable. State Department's diplomatic security service is working with local authorities to properly investigate. The state Department will work on infrastructure perspective to repair the damage," Kirby added.

Security heightened outside Indian Embassy in London

Notably, security has also been enhanced outside the Indian High Commission in London hours after additional barricades were removed in front of the British embassy in New Delhi.

Police removed barricades "that created hurdles" for commuters outside the High Commission, however, the security of the British diplomatic mission remained intact. After the security was enhanced at the Indian High Commission in London, a giant tricolour was also put up by the Indian High Commission team atop the India House building.

Rise in anti-India activities by Khalistan supporters

It is pertinent to mention here that in recent months there has been a rise in anti-India activities in Canada, Australia and the UK by Khalistan supporters who have vandalised some Hindu temples in these countries. Earlier on March 20, India lodged a strong protest with the US Charge d'Affaires in Delhi over the incident of vandalism at the Indian consulate general in San Francisco by some pro-Khalistan elements during a protest.

