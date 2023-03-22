More cops outside Indian Embassy in London hours after barricades removed in front of British mission in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI London Metropolitan Police patrols outside the Indian High Commission in London, UK

Pro-Khalistani protest in London: Security has been enhanced outside the Indian High Commission in London hours after additional barricades were removed in front of the British embassy in New Delhi. Police removed barricades "that created hurdles" for commuters outside the High Commission, however, the security of the diplomatic mission remains intact.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, several policemen can be seen patrolling towards the Indian Mission, days after pro-Khalistan protesters tried to vandalise the tricolour.

India had already condemned acts by pro-Khalistanis and asked the British authorities to strictly act against those involved in the vandalism.

On Sunday, the British Deputy High Commissioner was summoned by the Centre, demanding an explanation over the complete absence of security after pro-Khalistan activists pulled down the Tricolour at the Indian High Commission in London.

The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis described the incident as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable".

The Indian High Commission in London has been working to counter disinformation circulating around developments in Punjab, related to enforcement action against the separatist group 'Waris Punjab De'.

"Let me assure all our friends here in the UK, especially brothers and sisters with relatives in Punjab, that there is no truth to the sensationalist lies being circulated on social media," Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami said in a video posted on Twitter.

"The situation in your ancestral homeland is not what is being reported. The elected chief minister of the state and the local police authorities have put out detailed information, including interviews on television, please watch these. Do not believe the small handful of people putting out fiction and disinformation," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

