Second Coronavirus death in Washington, confirmed cases surge to 12

Image Source : AP Another person who was infected by noval Coronavirus has died in US.

Authorities in US have reported second death due to Coronavirus in the country on Sunday night. A 70-year-old man who was suffering from the deadly virus was admitted to a nursing facility in Washington. The first death in United States was reported on late Saturday when a person in late 50s lost her life.

The 70-year-old man was admitted near Seattle where dozens of people were sick and had been tested for the virus.

Virus was circulating for weeks undetected in Washington, research

Researchers said earlier the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state.

In a statement, Public Health—Seattle & King County said the man died Saturday. On Friday, health officials said a man in his 50s died of coronavirus. Both had underlying health conditions, and both were being treated at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington, east of Seattle.

12 confirmed Coronavirus cases in Washington

The confirmed cases of noval Coronavirus alone in Washington has surged to 12. State and local authorities stepped up testing for the illness as the number of new cases grew nationwide, with new infections announced in California, Illinois, Rhode Island, New York and Washington state.

Authorities in the Seattle area reported four new cases Sunday night, including the man who died. Two health care workers in California were also diagnosed. Of the new Washington state cases, two were women, one in her 80s and another in her 90s. Both were in critical condition. A man in his 70s was also in critical condition. All three were from the LifeCare nursing facility in Kirkland, Washington, where health officials said 50 people are sick and being tested for the virus.

On Sunday night, the International Association of Fire Fighters said 25 members who responded to calls for help at the nursing facility are being quarantined.

The first US case was a Washington state man who had visited China, where the virus first emerged, but several recent cases in the U.S. have had no known connection to travelers.

On Sunday, President Trump announced further travel restrictions affecting Italy, South Korea, Iran amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the country.

(With inputs from AP)

