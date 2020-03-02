Indore woman quarantined for suspected Coronavirus exposure after she returned from Italy

An Indore woman has been admitted to the hospital and being monitored for suspected Coronavirus after she returned from Italy.

A 27-year-old woman, who returned from Italy, has been quarantined in a hospital in Indore city, Madhya Pradesh and being monitored for suspected exposure to Coronavirus. In the past few days, cases of people being infected from the deadly virus in Italy have witnessed a sudden rise.

According to reports, the woman, who is studying in Italy, came into a contact of a person affected by noval Coronavirus at a party.

She has been admitted to Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar Hospital in Indore after she showed symptoms of cold. The patient is being kept in a separate ward and will be monitored for 14 days, an MYH doctor said.

Also, her blood samples have been sent to Pune for further testing.

Coronavirus cases in UK rise to 36

British authorities have confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the UK's total number of infections to 36.

Among these cases, twelve people in England and one in Scotland have tested positive for novel coronavirus, BBC reported.

Scotland confirmed its first case on Sunday. The Scottish government said the patient, a Tayside resident, was under treatment in isolation at a hospital.

Three of the new COVID-19 cases in England are linked to a man from Surrey, who was first to have contracted the novel coronavirus within the UK, British health authorities said.

While another eight patients had recently travelled back from affected countries -- six from Italy and two from Iran. They were residents of London, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Hertfordshire and Gloucestershire.

(With inputs from IANS)

