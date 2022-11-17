Sandhya Devanathan appointed as Meta's new India Head | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : @SANDHYADEVANATHAN/LINKEDIN She comes in place of Ajit Mohan

Facebook's parent company Meta on Thursday appointed Sandhya Devanathan as the new India head.

She comes in place of Ajit Mohan who resigned from Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, early this month.

Who is Sandhya Devanathan?

According to her Linkedin profile, she is a global business leader with a track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional teams and driving product innovation. A huge believer in tech’s ability to drive value for businesses of all sizes, and the role it could play in building strong communities that connect all of us. She is a strong advocate of women in leadership and diversity at the workplace. Board Member at Pepper Financial and Singapore's National Library Board.

"I'm pleased to welcome Sandhya as our new leader for India. Sandhya has a proven track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation and building strong partnerships. We are thrilled to have her lead Meta's continued growth in India," Meta Chief Business Officer Marne Levine said in a statement.

Devanathan joined Meta in 2016 and helped build out the Singapore and Vietnam businesses and teams as well as Meta's e-commerce initiatives in Southeast Asia.

In 2020, she moved to Indonesia to lead Gaming for APAC which is one of the largest verticals for Meta globally, the statement said.

She will transition to her new role on January 1, 2023 and will report to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC, and will be part of the APAC leadership team.

"She will move back to India to lead the India org and strategy. As part of her role, Devanathan will spearhead the company's India charter and strengthen the strategic relationships with the country's leading brands, creators, advertisers, and partners to drive Meta's revenue growth in key channels in India," the statement said.

(With PTI input)

