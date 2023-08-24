Russia: Wagner's boss Prigozhin's plane descended dramatically in last 30 seconds I What went wrong?

Follow us on Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin

In a major development on Wednesday, Yevgeny Prigozhin-- the head of the Wagner mercenary army that fought in Ukraine and has been blamed for doing Russia's messy work in Syria and Africa and leading a brief mutiny against President Vladimir Putin-- was killed along with nine others in a dramatic flight crash. However, there were speculations that the plane could not be tagged "ill-fated" as it had shown "unusual descent" in the last 30 seconds before it crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region.

According to Russia's emergency situations ministry, the 13-seater Embraer (EMBR3.SA) Legacy 600 executive jet took off from Moscow for Putin's hometown, St. Petersburg. According to Flightradar24-- a Swedish internet-based service that shows real-time aircraft flight tracking information on a map-- the aircraft was flying normally until 3:19 p.m. GMT.

It claimed that the aircraft made a "sudden downward vertical" and within 30 seconds, the plane had descended more than 8,000 feet from its cruising altitude of 28,000 feet. As per Flightradar24, there was "no indication that there was anything wrong with the aircraft" before it witnessed a dramatic drop.

"After levelling off at 28,000 feet at 15:10 UTC, the aircraft continued in level flight at consistent speed until 15:19 UTC at which point the vertical rate decreased dramatically and the aircraft descended briefly before climbing to a maximum altitude of 30,100 feet before descending back to roughly 27,500 feet," according to Flightradar24.

"It again climbs, reaching 29,300 feet before levelling off once again. It then descends, with the final data received at 15:20:14 UTC at an altitude of 19,725 feet. The altitude graph below shows the final 32 seconds of received altitude data," it noted.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

