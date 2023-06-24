Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?- once 'Putin' chef' who is now calling for armed rebellion against Russian regime

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yevgeny Prigozhin, top, serves food to then-Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin at Prigozhin's restaurant outside Moscow

As Russia reeled under immense pressure from its own private force-- Wagner, its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is once considered the most trustworthy person of President Vladimir Putin, is now threatening the Kremlin with the worst scenarios. Prigozhin-- the leader of a key group of mercenary fighters, declared war on Russia’s military leadership-- nearly two months after it warned of the same.

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Yevgeny Prigozhin-- a Russian oligarch, mercenary chief, and a close confidant of Putin-- is sometimes called "Putin's chef", as he owns restaurants and catering companies that provide services for the Kremlin. However, ever since Putin escalated the war against his neighbouring nation, Ukraine, he formed and had been leading the group. However, his history with leadership in Moscow dates back decades.

What is Wagner?

Wagner is a private group which has been working along with the Russian armed forces. Although it was not clear when the group formed, it was first seen in action in eastern Ukraine soon after a separatist conflict erupted there in April 2014-- in the weeks following Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. According to a report by Politico, the head of the group, had multiple times posted on social media platforms, defending Russian interests in the disputed regions.

However, the group has been tied to conflicts in Libya, Syria and several other African countries.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

