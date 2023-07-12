G7 security guarantees to Ukraine would undermine Russia's security: Kremlin amid NATO Summit

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin

As G7 countries are set to announce an international framework that would pave the way for long-term security assurances for Ukraine, Russia has termed the move as "dangerous" for its security and added it "will make Europe much more risky for years and years". The statement from Kremlin came as G7 leaders will sign the declaration in Vilnius on Wednesday on the sidelines of the second day of a Nato defence summit. If the security pact will be signed today, the war-torn nation will get defence equipment, training and intelligence sharing.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an intergovernmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Besides, the European Union is a "non-enumerated member".

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy, who has been holding back-to-back meetings with the world leaders on the sideline of the much-awaited event, met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian PM Anthony Albanese. During the meetings, both leaders pledged to enhance the capabilities of the Ukrainian army on the battlefield, in particular through long-range weapons and, in the future, modern Western aviation.

"We discussed Ukraine's defence needs, and further cooperation to expand the capabilities of the Ukrainian army on the battlefield, in particular through long-range weapons and, in the future, modern Western aviation. I am grateful to the Prime Minister and the United Kingdom for supporting Ukraine's accession to NATO and for participating in providing Ukraine with effective security guarantees for the period prior to membership in the Alliance," Zelenskyy wrote after meeting with UK PM.

Besides, Zelenskyy also met his German counterpart Olaf Scholz where the latter signed an agreement on additional Patriot systems and missiles for Ukraine. "This is very important for protecting life in Ukraine from Russian terror!" said Ukranian President.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

