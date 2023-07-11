Ukraine's Prez Zelenskyy furious ahead of NATO Summit: 'Absurd if no timetable given for military alliance'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ahead of the much-awaited NATO Summit, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a fiery statement, hit out at the US-led military alliance and called it "absurd" that a timeframe is not being set for the war-torn nation to be invited to join the union. "We value our allies. We value our shared security. And we always appreciate an open conversation. Ukraine will be represented at the NATO summit in Vilnius. Because it is about respect. But Ukraine also deserves respect. Now, on the way to Vilnius, we received signals that certain wording is being discussed without Ukraine," President Zelenskyy wrote in a strongly-worded statement on Twitter.

"It’s unprecedented and absurd when the timeframe is not set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine's membership," he added.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

