Moscow mayor urges residents to limit travel as rebel military group approaches

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday warned the situation in the capital was "difficult," as forces of the Wagner mercenary group moved towards Moscow to oust Russia's military leadership, reported news agency AFP.
Further details are awaited.
