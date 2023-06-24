Big blow to Putin as Wagner forces take control of Southern Military building in Rostov

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian Wagner group

In a major development, the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner on Saturday, in a staunch warning to the leadership, claimed to topple the country's Defence Ministry.

Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin-- a Russian oligarch, mercenary chief, and a close confidant of Russian president Vladimir Putin, in a video message posted on a social media platform, warned his forces would "destroy everything" in their way.

The Wagner boss claimed that the agitated forces already crossed the border from war-torn Ukraine and entered Russia where the armed group was prepared to go "all the way" against Moscow's military.

Although security was heightened in Moscow and in Rostov-on-Don, which is home to the Russian military headquarters for the southern region and also oversees the fighting in Ukraine, local media reports claimed that forces started accumulating near crucial buildings.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

