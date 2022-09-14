Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace, to rest overnight at Bow Room

Follow us on Image Source : AP The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried off a plane by the Queen's Colour Squadron at RAF Northolt in London, to be taken to Buckingham Palace, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II death: Longest-serving British monarch Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace in London, from Edinburgh. The casket will rest overnight in the Bow Room of the palace, the Royal Family said.

"Her Majesty The Queen's coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace, where it will rest overnight in the Bow Room. Tomorrow the coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery to the Palace of Westminster," The Royal Family wrote on Twitter.

People parked their cars along a normally busy road, got out and waved as the hearse, with lights inside illuminating the flag-draped coffin, made its way into London. In the city, people pressed in on the road and held their phones aloft as it passed.

The coffin traveled to London from Edinburgh, where 33,000 people filed silently past it in the 24 hours at St. Giles’ Cathedral after it had been brought there from her cherished summer retreat, Balmoral. The queen — the only monarch many in the United Kingdom have ever known — died there Sept. 8 at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

The British queen breathed her last in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. Following a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital on Sunday, her coffin arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

